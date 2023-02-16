Aside from prosecuting the two young men allegedly responsible for her death, the authorities could bring a measure of justice to slain Astoria mother-of-two Gudelia Vallinas by going after the larger circle of criminals terrorizing the populace in and around her neighborhood. And that’s just what top city officials said this week they have been doing since she was gunned down near the Woodside Houses two years ago as she walked home to her family.
Nearly two dozen alleged gangbangers from the Woodside Houses and Astoria Houses have been indicted on 85 charges collectively, many involving gunplay, Mayor Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday. The charges are the result of an investigation Adams said was sparked by the so-called stray-bullet slaying of Vallinas on March 12, 2021.
But will those who get locked up just be replaced by others in the two warring crews of Crips doing the shooting? Probably. It will take a lot more than one major takedown, however worthy, to change the culture of gun violence that ensnares so many young people. Even more aggressive targeting of gun carrying crooks by police would help. So would somehow restoring the two-parent nuclear family. Vallinas was part of one. You can bet few if any of the defendants are. Our society needs some serious correctives. Until then, keep the arrests coming.
