None of New York State’s biggest cities elects its police commissioner or chief. Sen. Leroy Comrie of Jamaica thinks they should, but the idea is a mistake that would not help combat crime or do anything other than politicize law enforcement even more than it is now.
Comrie comes from a good place in writing a bill that would force New York and the state’s four other largest cities to elect their commissioners: He wants to give the people a voice. “The cure for the ills of democracy is more democracy,” he notes in the bill’s text. But he is mistaken in at least two ways: Our system is actually a republic, not a democracy; and having the mayor we elect get to choose a police commissioner is not an illness.
Comrie points to municipalities’ election of sheriffs, coroners, supervisors and tax receivers, for example, as reason we should vote for police commissioner. But on that list, only sheriffs are law enforcement officers, and their duties in any municipality of size are nothing like those of a police commissioner.
It’s true that we now have a commissioner who does not live in the city as she is required to and does not have the full powers she needs to effectively lead the department. The latter is because above her is a deputy mayor for public safety, who’s very close to the mayor, acting as a kind of supercommissioner. But these are temporary problems and not the main issue regarding policing.
The main issue is fighting crime. And turning our top cop into a gladhanding politician making fundraising calls on the job would not help.
