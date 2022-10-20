Nothing in city law requires a developer to set aside 55 percent of the units in a new housing project as affordable — meaning rented at below-market rates and mostly subsidized. Yet that’s the arbitrary demand City Councilwoman Julie Won is making upon the developers behind the Innovation QNS proposal in Astoria.
Won doesn’t seem to understand that being a lawmaker doesn’t mean you get to make laws on your own.
She also doesn’t seem to understand that if the developers get pushed hard enough, they could just walk away and not build any affordable housing, or any market-rate apartments either. Nothing new would be built. That’s what happened with the Amazon proposal for Long Island City, and guess what’s been done with that land since? Nothing. Some talk, but no action. Same goes for the Kingsbridge Armory site in the Bronx, an even older example of government throwing the baby out with the bathwater by making unacceptable demands on the private sector.
The developers of the Innovation QNS project already agreed to make 40 percent of their units affordable, at varying levels of income, up from 25 percent. That’s more than 1,100 homes. And it was enough to win the support of both Mayor Adams and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. It should be enough for any lawmaker.
But not Won. She objects in particular that the added 15 percent share of affordable units would be funded completely through taxpayer subsidies. Well, yeah. You make demands on the private sector that go beyond what the law already calls for and you’re going to have to pay for it. “You” being the government, meaning the people. (At least give Won credit for recognizing where government money comes from; most of her ilk does not seem to.)
Which gets to the heart of things. Unlike the government, private entities need to make a profit in order to engage in an undertaking. And it takes a good amount of revenue to cover all the requirements of redeveloping land in the city. This project involves rebuilding most of the space between 35th and 36th avenues, from 37th to 43rd streets and Northern Boulevard. Plenty of existing housing would be left alone, according to a rough map put out by the developers. But many existing buildings, mostly commercial, would come down and be replaced, by housing, by new stores, by offices, by open space. There’s a lot of green on the developers’ little map. There’s none there now, aside from some street trees and the handful more that surround Playground Thirty Five, aka Bear Park. Clearly the project would benefit the entire area, in addition to providing new living space for thousands of people.
Won’s fellow lefty freshman councilwoman Tiffany Cabán recently approved another project in Astoria, Hallets North, that will provide 350 affordable units. Cabán noted that without a rezoning for housing, some business could move in and force people to do “backbreaking” labor for “garbage” wages. Yes, she’s a socialist, but she recognized the benefits of horse-trading with the real estate industry — you get something, like the right to build bigger than you already can, and you give something, like a good amount of affordable housing and union jobs.
Won puts her part of Astoria at risk of losing both.
Maybe it’s time the City Council stop letting just one member determine the fate of major projects that require rezoning. This isn’t one shopping center we’re talking about; it’s five square blocks. If Won won’t let Astoria win, the Council should drop “member deference” in this case and vote to approve the project anyway. That sounds both more democratic and more commonsensical.
