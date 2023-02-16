We agree with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.: If you’re going to have fútbol in Willets Point, you may as well have football, too.
Addabbo, the longtime South and now mid-Queens lawmaker, proposes bringing the Jets! Jets! Jets! back to New York, where they belong. He threw the idea downfield a few days ago on CBS 2’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer.”
“I think their fan base is still in New York,” said Addabbo, who’s one of those fans. “I think their fan base grows exponentially if they come back to New York. There are so many Jet fans out there who want to see them come home. Bring the Jets home. Make that NY on the side of the helmet really mean New York.”
Mayor Adams announced in November that the New York City Football Club will get a new home in the old Iron Triangle as part of the area’s redevelopment. The plan is for a stadium that will seat 25,000 soccer fans. Addabbo says make it 80,000 and make it a gridiron. There’s more than enough land to do it.
What a great match a Jets stadium would be with Citi Field just across the way. The Jets played in old Shea Stadium for years. They’ve been associated with the Mets a long time and share countless fans.
We’d much rather see football at Willets than a casino, despite Mets owner Steve Cohen’s hopes to build one on the Citi Field parking lot (which is legally protected from that). Keep the gambling at Resorts World in South Ozone Park, next to Aqueduct Race Track.
Which brings us to another idea Addabbo supports: moving all horse racing to Belmont Park and closing down Aqueduct. That would be a harder pill to swallow for many — Queens has a long and storied tradition of horse racing, and Aqueduct is all that remains — but it’s an idea whose time may finally have come. Gov. Hochul has put concrete support for it in her new budget plan: $455 million to redevelop Belmont, located just over the Queens line in Nassau County.
Then new housing could be built at Aqueduct. It’s needed, the land is flat and presumably isn’t highly toxic like Willets Point. It’s probably quite well fertilized in fact, an aid to future residential landscaping.
These are visions of Queens’ future worthy of carrying into the end zone, though it’ll be a long drive.
