Here we go again, with the city putting in another bus lane that might help speed riders along but meanwhile is devastating businesses that saw parking spots in front of their shops get taken away.
This time it’s in Downtown Jamaica, where about 90 businesses say they’re losing a tremendous amount of revenue — some as much as 75 percent — to both the bus lanes and the abuse by public employees including those working for the Police Department of parking placards. If it’s not the bus lane keeping customers away because they can’t stop to pop in a store, it’s the city workers with their parking placards taking up the space, as reported last week in an extensive, exclusive story by Chronicle Associate Editor Naeisha Rose. It’s posted at qchron.com for anyone who missed it.
Shain Baratian, the owner of Shoppers Paradise at 166-25 Jamaica Ave., is one of those who is suffering. He and others have been doing their best to organize the business people to fight back.
“We started the petitions and letters three months ago,” said Baratian, who sells discount furniture and electronics. “They would not let cars come in and that is when we got destroyed.”
He added, “They have changed the routing on Google Map, so customers — they don’t drive here.
On Saturdays, Baratian said, he used to have upwards of 100 customers; he now struggles to get 20 to 25.
The Department of Transportation met with the business owners, but no real changes were made. The agency said it would follow up with another meeting, but no one has heard anything since.
It’s one thing to take a multilane roadway like Woodhaven Boulevard near its northern end and add a bus lane, with parking remaining curbside. It’s another to simply eliminate the parking and expect businesses to survive just on foot and bicycle traffic. It’s not working in Jamaica, it’s not working for merchants on Main Street in Flushing, and we don’t know where it will not work next as the city pursues one laudable goal to the detriment of others, such as commerce and the jobs that come with it.
