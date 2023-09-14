It’s time for a crackdown. On what, you ask? Everything.
All the lawlessness. We’ve had it. Enough already. On Sunday a couple dozen moms and teachers came out despite the pouring rain to walk about 20 blocks along Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights and Corona pleading for an end to the rampant disorder there. Their children are scared. There’s too much drug use, too much prostitution.
“My 14-year-old just started high school,” one teacher told the Chronicle. “And I don’t feel safe sending her to Junction Boulevard because you can’t walk through there. The amount of prostitution is ridiculous ... it’s just a dangerous setting for a teen to be walking through.”
We’ve had a pipeline of immigrant prostitution coming from Mexico to Roosevelt Avenue for years. It’s well-documented. You’ve heard of the “chica chica” cards — basically business cards for sex workers that men would hand out to passersby on the street. But it’s never been this bad. Ladies of the evening have become ladies of the afternoon. They’re out there soliciting men in broad daylight.
“Not prostitution during school hours [sic],” read at least one sign at the rally. It was tucked into a baby stroller. The stroller was occupied — apparently wheeled around by one of the moms who felt compelled to protest the destruction of their community. “Prostitutes shouldn’t be my role models!” read a sign carried by 14-year-old protester Jalene, whose mother, Massiel Lugo, organized the march.
And it’s not just what some say is the “victimless crime” of prostitution. (Don’t be fooled — a lot of these women are forced into doing what they do, even if they smile. This isn’t Nevada.) No, Jalene and her friends also are afraid to walk the streets due to the drug use and other criminality they see.
A lot of that criminality today is carried out by guys on mopeds. Gangs especially have learned how handy mopeds and scooters, gas or electric, are for doing robberies and shootings. Crooks can make their getaway without the fear of getting stuck in traffic. How nice for them.
But whether a moped or scooter (by which we mean a Vespa-like ride, not the standup thing that looks like a skateboard with handlebars) is being used for crimes, commuting or food delivery, we really need a crackdown there too. Our streets are being overrun by motorized vehicles with no license plates, no insurance, no nothing. And we’re just tolerating it, for political and gastronomical reasons. But enough is enough. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. recently had a moped rider crash into his car [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com]. The guy was injured. As police were tending to him, and speaking with Addabbo, someone snuck over and took the scooter away so it wouldn’t be confiscated. And whose insurance do you think covers things when an uninsured, illegal rider is hurt? Yep, the legal driver’s.
We don’t know exactly what the answer is. But we do know this complete disregard for the law cannot continue. When people see laws blatantly going unenforced, they start wondering which others they might break. And the cops apparently have been ordered not to care. Go to the east side of 63rd Drive just south of Queens Boulevard in Rego Park sometime and see the collection of illegal vehicles on the sidewalk. There’s a cop car on the corner. It doesn’t matter.
We think it does matter. It does matter that the mopeds are illegal. It does matter that prostitution is illegal. It does matter that not one elected official attended the march on Roosevelt. And maybe it will matter politically, in the end. Of politics, Addabbo said in part, “Right now, it’s shifting to the left. And until we’ve had enough of daylight shootings and issues like scooters and enforcement, it’s going to be that way for a little bit.” Well, we’ve had enough. Have you?
