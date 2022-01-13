“Every citizen shall be entitled to vote at every election for all officers elected by the people and upon all questions submitted to the vote of the people provided that such citizen is eighteen years of age or over and shall been a resident of this state, and of the county, city, or village for thirty days next preceding an election.”
Simple enough, right? You can vote if you’re a citizen at least 18 years old and have lived in your particular jurisdiction for at least a month. That’s what the New York State Constitution says, in Article II, Section 1.
It’s clear to you, it’s clear to us — it’s not so clear to a majority of last year’s City Council, which decided to give voting rights to noncitizens as long as they’ve been here for 30 days and meet a couple other requirements. This is both an affront to the good citizens of New York City and a logistical nightmare for the Board of Elections.
Former Mayor de Blasio didn’t have the nerve to either sign or veto the bill. He recognized its inherent illegality but fancies himself a candidate for governor and can’t offend the left-most elements of the Democratic Party, who fully support it. New Mayor Adams was too weak or afraid to take a stand too, so he did nothing, which means the bill became law without his signature.
Luckily, a group of citizens, political operators and elected officials have filed suit to block the law. They deserve our full support. The plaintiffs from Queens include resident Yan Hing Wong, a naturalized citizen, City Councilman Bob Holden of Middle Village and two of his brand-new colleagues: Joann Ariola of Howard Beach and Vickie Paladino of Whitestone. (We’d also like to recognize for their courage the former Queens Council members who, along with Holden, voted against this: Karen Koslowitz, Paul Vallone and Eric Ulrich. The rest devalue citizenship.)
The plaintiffs rightly point out the clear language of the state Constitution limiting the right to vote to citizens. Without question, they should prevail. If the supporters of this law want to change the Constitution, there’s a procedure for that and they’re welcome to engage in it.
Also, just imagine what will happen if the law somehow does stand, if some judge decides to be a lawmaker instead of an adjudicator. The law only allows immigrants to vote in municipal elections (even its backers wouldn’t try messing with state or federal elections, over which the Council has no say whatsoever). That means the Board of Elections sometimes will have to produce separate ballots for citizen voters and immigrant voters — one form that includes races for, say, Assembly, Senate, Congress and president, and another that does not. There’s also the question of immigration status. The law says only legal residents can vote. But it also says that no one shall be asked for photo ID or proof of address in order to register to vote, “except as otherwise required by this chapter or state or federal law.”
But this whole exercise flies in the face of state and federal law. Are we really to believe that no people in the country illegally will be able to vote if this law takes effect?
The BOE can barely do its job as is, and now it’s expected to produce different ballots for, say, two people who live across the hall from one another, and make sure only legal residents can register to vote, without checking ID?
We have some elections that come down to a virtual handful of votes between the winner and the losers and can take weeks to resolve. We have a new system, ranked-choice voting, that many find confusing. We have mail-in voting and vote bundling. Election Day is now more like Election Week. And now immigrant voting? Come on.
We, the People of the United States, object.
(1) comment
Having Paladino on your side is like going swimming with weights attached to your body.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.