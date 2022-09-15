There’s a lot of confusion out there when it comes to the e-bikes and scooters that are taking up more and more of our streets and sidewalks. What exactly was made legal may not be clear to everyone — in fact it’s not even always clear to police officers, at least not until they get a good look at a parked vehicle. So what chance does Joe and Jane Citizen have?
For one thing, you might think that with all those scooters and mopeds out there, they must be legal. It couldn’t possibly be that so many vehicles are on the street in violation of the law — after all, you see them go right around cop cars every day!
And yet they are illegal, just about every one you see that doesn’t have a license plate. All those scooters or mopeds — the terms often have been used interchangeably, including by the people who sell them and the government that regulates them — that you see, whether gasoline- or electric-powered, are supposed to be registered and insured. Yet the vast majority are not. Where there should be a license plate, you just see the dealer’s name. But what can be done? As one police commander told us for our article on mopeds and e-bikes this week, “I could take every cop in my precinct and just do this enforcement and nothing else, and the next day you’d see just as many out there.”
Some of the confusion may lie in the fact that the word “scooter” is used both for mopeds and the stand-up rides with long handlebars. So when the city and state legalized “e-bikes” and “e-scooters” a couple years ago, many probably thought lawmakers had included the mopeds that food deliverymen use, at least the electric kind. They did not.
Also, the market is always ahead of the regulators. Those stand-up scooters — which look incredibly dangerous to ride through traffic — are supposed to top out at 15 mph. Yet we trailed one for several blocks the other day going a steady 25.
The cognitive dissonance caused by all this disregard for the law is no good for society, but we see no answer. All we can do is avoid the illegal mopeds and scooters as best we can, because most are not registered, not insured and not accountable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.