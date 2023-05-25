How on earth do you design a public building that’s not fully handicapped-accessible in this day and age? Did you somehow miss the memo about the Americans with Disabilities Act?
Perhaps these questions will arise in depositions as the city lawsuit against the architectural firm that designed the overpriced, unattractive and ambulatory-discriminatory Hunters Point Library goes forward. The city is seeking tens of millions of dollars from Steven Holl Architects, Holl himself and a partner.
It’s not suing because the library has the aesthetics of a cinder block, which it does, but because so many of its vaunted features can only be reached via stairs — in fact, some of its most vaunted features are stairs. And in the 21st century, building things that people with disabilities cannot get to is a no-no (check out this link for the building’s possible inspiration: bit.ly/3q7Lo7u).
That’s why, soon after the library opened in September 2019, a patron with mobility disabilities, Tanya Jackson of Long Island City, and the Center for the Independence of the Disabled, New York sued the Queens Library, its Board of Trustees and the city in a class action alleging discrimination. That suit puts it well: “Heralded as a ‘stunning architectural marvel’ and a ‘beacon of learning, literacy and culture,’ the newly-built Hunters Point Library was designed and built with a total disregard for adults and children with mobility disabilities and in flagrant contempt of the legal requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which took effect in 1992, almost three decades ago.”
Indeed it was. So now, three and a half years later, the city is finally getting around to trying to hold the architects who designed it accountable. What took so long? Covid? Who knows? That’s bureaucracy for you.
After all, the city Human Rights Commission and U.S. Department of Justice launched their own probes into the library in 2019 and, according to the city’s suit against the architects, those “remain pending.”
Alas, the city and library would not comment for our story this week, which you can find in some editions or at qchron.com. That’s too bad, as we’d sure like to know how no one realized there was a problem before the library was built. Do you really spend $41.5 million on a public building and no one looks at the blueprints?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.