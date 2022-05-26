Just don’t speed!
That’s our message to all those critics out there of the expanded speed camera program our elected officials may be on the verge of enacting.
Yes, they’re right that the details demonstrate the idea is not only, or even primarily, to protect children, though it was sold that way. The cameras are not just in front of schools, and expanding their operation to all hours of the day and night shows they’re not designed just to keep kids from being mowed down at dismissal time.
But ... so what? You shouldn’t be going more than 10 miles an hour over the limit — the threshold to get a speed camera ticket — anytime. Can’t we agree on that? The old driving enthusiasts’ phrase, meant to describe the attitude of cops on highways, was “nine you’re fine, 10 you’re mine.” And that’s actually what the camera law says, but on city streets where going 10 over the limit can be much more dangerous than it would be on, say, some desolate stretch of the state Thruway.
We also agree that it was absurd for former Mayor de Blasio to lower the speed limit to 25 on all streets, including major thoroughfares. But that limit is just fine on the typical little streets with one lane in each direction and parking on both sides that so many of our schools are on. Save your formerly legal 30 for Woodhaven Boulevard.
It’s just the city sucking up revenue from the people, the critics say. Sure, that’s what it is. Better to get it this way than by increasing taxes or fines on businesses for stupid stuff. If you don’t want to pay, it’s easy. Just don’t speed!
(1) comment
Not true at all. To get a ticket, all you have to do is OWN a car. Not only do you get tickets from when others drive, but you get tickets issued erroneously and you get tickets due to machine malfunctions. Good luck proving that, by the way.
Beyond that, any law that criminalizes a large portion of a population needs to be examined. If the ticket rates are as high as they are reported, then the problem is one of engineering to achieve natural compliance or change the parameters of enforcement. Tax revenue should never be raised under the guise of safety. There is enough disdain and mistrust of government as it is.
