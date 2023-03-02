If Mayor Adams doesn’t actually have a messiah complex, he’s sure doing a good imitation of it. It was God himself who put him into office, the mayor said Tuesday during a speech at an interfaith breakfast. “I strongly believe in all of my heart, God said, ‘I’m going to take the most broken person and I’m going to elevate him to the place of being the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe,” Adams told the crowd.
Politicians have long cited God in their speeches, and of course our Declaration of Independence says it is our “Creator” who endows us with certain inalienable rights. But such language sounds less familiar in these more secular times and Adams takes it a couple steps further, saying he implements policies with a “God-like approach” and also seeming to blast right through the wall of separation between church and state.
We’re not really worried about him forcing others to adhere to his faith, but saying “Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state” is a bit over the line, especially for the leader of a city whose residents (of Flushing) famously demanded religious freedom in 1657, 119 years before the U.S. was born.
Whatever drives him, Adams should cool the rhetoric a bit and maybe exhibit more of the humility his faith calls for.
