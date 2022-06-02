Just about anyone with common sense knows that what we need today in New York City is more people locked up, not fewer. The revolving door of justice, which has existed for decades but was wildly exacerbated by the insane bail “reform” law of 2019, keeps on releasing people with literally dozens of arrests on their record, most of whom we don’t hear about until they graduate to something really serious, like, say, pushing a girl in front of a train or shooting all the people riding in one.
And yet, under the dystopian plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex and build new lockups in four of five boroughs, we won’t even have the capacity to detain the number of people behind bars now. About 5,500 inmates are in city jails today, and the four new ones will only have capacity for 3,544.
This is what you get for electing someone like Bill de Blasio mayor. And yet Mayor Adams, who knows better, also backs the Rikers replacement plan.
One who stands against it is Queens’ own Bob Holden. The councilman has just made another try at thwarting the project, offering up a bill to create a panel to study the cost of building new jails on the island instead of across the city (with one going to Kew Gardens).
The original on-paper cost for the new jails was $8.2 billion. Expect it to be closer to $15 billion. The plan Holden backs could be as low as $6 billion.
His bill has little chance in the hard-left Council but is worth offering. We need room to lock up all the perps endangering our lives, and saving money would be helpful, too. Tell your councilmember to back the Holden bill.
