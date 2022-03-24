Thank goodness the governor didn’t keep her word.
Just two months ago, Gov. Hochul said she would not “cave to pressure” and call for adjustments to the insane bail and other criminal justice “reform” laws Albany forced on the innocent people of this state in 2019. But with crime continuing to skyrocket, a mayor determined to address it, gaping political fissures opening up in the Democratic Party and her own future on the line, she’s come around — just a little bit.
Hochul proposes — as part of the state budget process, under which she has the most strength in dealing with recalcitrant lawmakers — to expand the number of crimes for which judges may demand bail or remand defendants due to concerns over public safety, rather than be forced to free them. Most of her plans revolve around gun crimes, and those are the worst in many ways, but that means someone who committed say, attempted murder, or rape, with a knife or baseball bat still would not be subject to public safety concerns, as pointed out by former top Queens prosecutor Jim Quinn, an expert on the issue.
It’s Quinn who puts the lie to claims that very few people released under the new bail laws are rearrested, noting that is true only if you count those who would have been let go under the old laws too. Count just those who could have been held on bail prior to the 2019 laws but now cannot be, and the real figure is 43 percent, says Quinn, who retired after 42 years in the Queens DA’s office.
And it’s not just the lack of bail that’s helping feed crime by letting recidivists run wild; it’s also the new rules on discovery, which force DAs to provide evidence much earlier than before. The state did not give the already-overworked prosecutors any further resources to meet the mandate, and the result is many dropped cases.
All of this is a disaster, as Mayor Adams, Jim Quinn, a growing number of Democrats such as City Councilman Jim Gennaro, countless residents and this page know. But standing firm against any change are state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Queens’ own Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris and a host of other left-leaning lawmakers. How they can bear so much bloodshed and shirk responsibility is a mystery. Let’s hope Hochul can strong-arm them into at least some sense of remorse and reform during the budget process. Lives hang in the balance.
