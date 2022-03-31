Need a job? JetBlue has 5,000 of them available. Queens’ own airline — which not only flies out of both our airports but keeps its corporate headquarters in Long Island City — is expanding and needs a bigger workforce. That’s great news not only for the thousands of people who will secure the positions available, which the airline intends to fill by the summer so it can increase its daily flights from 200 to 300, but for all of us involved in the New York City economy.
JetBlue made its announcement Monday at an economic development event held at Kennedy Airport. It’s looking for people to work in everything from airport operations to in-flight services and information technology. That means a broad range of people have a chance to be hired. In addition to that, the airline is increasing its physical space at JFK, with plans to break ground on a terminal expansion within the next couple of months.
If only the entire city were rebounding from the Covid crisis the way JetBlue is. Unemployment here is 7.6 percent, while nationwide it’s only 4 percent. In Chicago, the closest thing we have to an equivalent city, it’s only 5.1 percent, while in Los Angeles, which comes closest to our population (though still less than half) it’s 7 percent. Clearly New York faces extra hurdles.
Chief among them is that our office workers are still not coming back at a high enough rate. You can’t blame them for eschewing the joys of commuting, but the results have impacts all the way downstream, as everything from the restaurant to the dry cleaner to the convenience store loses out. Only 16 percent of major city employers said average attendance in their Manhattan offices was at more than 50 percent, according to a new survey by The Partnership for New York City reported in the New York Post. As Queens Chamber of Commerce chief Tom Grech will tell you, no matter how well Queens-based sectors such as aviation are doing, we remain dependent on Manhattan for the healthy, well-rounded economy we need.
To lure people back, the city needs to provide every incentive it can think of, as well as make sure the streets are clean and safe. Right now, too many are not. We hope those concepts get full consideration as the state, and later the city, finalize their budgets. JetBlue has what it needs to soar, but many other businesses are still stuck on the tarmac and need more incentive to really take off again.
