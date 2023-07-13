It used to be that if you went to your favorite deli or bagel store and saw a jar on the counter, it would say something like “Leave a penny; take a penny” and be there to help everyone make exact change.
Today it’s more likely to be a tip jar, and instead of helping make change, it’s helping make you uncomfortable. Don’t put money in and you might feel guilty, even though you’re dealing with businesses and employees who were not tipped in the past. Here’s one of those things that seems to have changed overnight, and it’s causing resentment.
Even worse than tip jars are the tablet computers businesses are using to run credit and debit cards now. You’re in line, the cashier scans your card and then turns the screen toward you. On it are options for tipping: maybe 15, 18 or 20 percent. Also on the screen are “custom tip” and “no tip” — often in much smaller type. Which do you choose, while everyone behind you can see what you’re doing?
Tipping has always been something you do for a limited number of people in select jobs, such as your server at a restaurant: the person who takes your food from the kitchen, sets it down in front of you, maybe asks if you want pepper or something, depending on the meal and the place, and helps out with any issues that arise. That server makes less than the minimum wage, explicitly because he or she actually gets more money from tips than from formal pay. Other people, such as barbers and hairstylists, get tipped because of how personal their service is.
But now, suddenly, tipping is expected at far more places, by people who are not doing anything particularly personal and already are making the minimum wage or more. Not only is privacy removed because that tip jar is right there on the counter, or that tablet is turned right toward all the customers, but you don’t even know for sure if the tip you leave will go to the person who served you. More likely than not it’s being divided among all the staff, both those who give good service with a smile and those who don’t but instead make it seem as if they’re doing you a favor. Or maybe the money is just being collected by the boss to subsidize whatever wages he or she is paying.
And of course there’s often a sense of entitlement. A member of the Chronicle team recently went to a popular fast food chain — where tipping was not a thing until about yesterday — and added $1 under pressure to an order of about $12. “That’s it?” the worker asked. Are you kidding? Maybe the answer should be “Yeah, that’s it: the last time I come here.”
And those servers at restaurants, who used to find out how much you left for them after you were gone, either because you left cash on the table or wrote in a final total on a credit card slip? Now they too are bearing those tablets, waiting for you to select a tip amount and hand the device back to them. And have you noticed that many of the prompted tips start at 20 percent and go up to 25? That’s great if it’s earned and you can swing it, but it wasn’t too long ago that 15 was the standard. Now that’s “custom.”
The latest affront are the tip jars at supermarket registers. No joke. People now expect tips in exchange for scanning bar codes. You’re lucky if you even get a cashier who will pack your bags for you, but they’re seeking a tip.
This is a staunchly pro-business newspaper. We also support the employees who make businesses work. We’re glad to tip people in jobs that traditionally have gotten them — especially those paid below minimum wage. But this guilt-trip tipping is out of control, and we hope businesses reverse course. We certainly don’t want this to become another thing some government agency decides to regulate. But you know how things go in New York. Would that be a surprise?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.