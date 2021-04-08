Among the 16 states that have legalized recreational marijuana, only one allows it to be smoked in public. This one.
That’s right: Aside from allowing people to smoke weed in their own homes, the new law just signed by Gov. Cuomo lets tokers indulge just about anywhere it’s legal to smoke cigarettes.
Wanna do bong hits on your front stoop and watch the world go by? Go ahead. Wanna head down to the strip and hit a joint on the sidewalk before you go into your favorite watering hole? Enjoy that multiplier effect. Feeling obnoxious and thinking it’d be fun to walk up and down the sidewalk in front of the police precinct while you drag on a blunt? As long as you’re not too close to the entrance, we don’t think they’d have any way to stop you, legally speaking.
It gets a little tougher by your neighborhood school. You can’t smoke weed within 100 feet of that place. Ever notice how little 100 feet is? It’s certainly not enough to ensure that exhaled pot smoke will be so dissipated in the air that the kids won’t inhale it.
But hey, they’re just going to have to get used to it. They and everyone else are going to be smelling weed a lot more often now.
This is what our representatives voted for. The only dissenters from Queens were state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. of Howard Beach and Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato of Rockaway Park, Jenifer Rajkumar of Woodhaven and Brian Barnwell of Maspeth.
The first two were largely concerned about the fact that no reliable tests exist to see if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana, unlike those that determine blood alcohol content. Rajkumar is most concerned about the health effects. We don’t know why the fourth voted no; he didn’t answer our queries.
Addabbo told the Chronicle he might have voted yes if the bill regulated marijuana like alcohol. But in the end, it regulates weed more like tobacco, allowing open consumption. “Are we ready for it?” Addabbo asked. “As a society I don’t know. I don’t think so.”
Some other elements of the new law that concern him may come as a surprise to some. While you’re toking up outside, you can have up to three ounces of pot on your person. If you don’t know, that’s a lot of weed. It’s a lot more than a casual user would ever have at one time. And eventually, when the provisions on growing it at home take effect, you’ll be allowed to have five pounds in your house. The only people with five pounds of weed today are dealers, and they’re not the low-level folks selling it on the street or in the dorm room. Oh, and if you do sell to someone under 21, it’s a misdemeanor, but if your age difference is less than three years, that’s a legal defense.
And don’t forget, smoking weed is actually not good for you.
“Are we looking to legalize marijuana or are we looking to promote it?” Addabbo asked. Good question, Senator. Your colleagues seem to have answered it — as they get high on more tax revenue.
This article originally misstated the primary reason Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar opposed the marijuana legislation. She most concerned about the health effects and potential for addiction. We regret the error.
This fixes a typo:
Be real. It's already a "haze New York in the hempshire state", and it has been for a very long time. Unfortunately, even though pesonal possession of smalll amounts of pot was technicall legal for years, some people --too many people-- have suffered the consequences of discriminatory, unfair, and unequal enforcement, with consequences that could tuin their life opportunites, or worse. As with everything in life, their are costs, benefits and choices, and the legislature made the right choice in this case, and that choice can be revised or updated to correct any unintened or unforsen consequences. This is a start, and a wise start, in facing social realities --finally. As for health consequences, it is far healthier for people to use legally grown and regulated marijuana , rather than street marijuana that may be sprayed or contaminated with who knows what substances and chemicals, not to mention it fueling the illegal drug trade and all that entails. It will also allow more investidation of the medical uses of pot, which was ridiculously , and stil is on a federal level, classified in the same category as drugs such as heroin. As for the "horror!" of smoking a bong on your porch or stairs, I think it's Orwellian to deny an ordinary Joe the right to enjoy a beer in a similar situation, while the more well-to-do can have wine & cheese parties on the Central Park Lawn to listen to the Philharmonic. This kind of "endorcement" is, and always has been a class and color issue, and allowing outdoor use of pot under some circumstances is a good start at improving and equalizing thiis kind of discriminatory "enforcement" of regulated substances, and as I said, it's a way to better to match reality, not someone's out of touch idea & ideal of what is good for you. As legislators light up their cigarettes and have a martini, it's encouraging that they've finally alllowed others to come out from under the shadows of illegality for doing the same with pot. So in the bright light of a new day, let the conversation begin on how we can further encourage and enlighten everyone to lead healtier lives by making better choices, not because they are forced to do so (which does not work) , but because they have the free choice and the right to do so. Regulating the use of pot is far better than trying to ban it, as Prohibition showed us so clearly with alcohol.
