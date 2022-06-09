Late Wednesday afternoon, as the Queens Chronicle was going to press, accused killer Glenn Hirsch was still behind bars, according to the city Department of Correction. But that could change at any time, even by the time you read this. Hirsch is eligible to be freed pending trial on $500,000 bail, or millions in bond.
He’s the Briarwood man accused of gunning down Elmhurst father of three Zhiwen Yan after following him from the Great Wall Chinese restaurant in Forest Hills as he made a delivery. Hirsch allegedly had beef with the restaurant because he didn’t get enough duck sauce once.
He already had been reported to the cops for allegedly threatening the eatery’s workers with a gun and for slashing the owner’s tires. And yet, under our demented justice system, he was allowed to remain free to allegedly kill Yan — perhaps with one of the eight guns he allegedly had stashed in his wife’s separate apartment.
What about New York’s vaunted Red Flag Law? It’s supposed to enable the authorities to take guns from dangerous people. Shouldn’t the report of a gun threat have resulted in a search warrant for both Hirsch’s place and his wife’s?
The state just passed a slew of new gun control measures we wholeheartedly support, especially after the horrors of Buffalo and Uvalde. They include a strengthening of the Red Flag Law, a ban on selling body armor to most people, an expansion of the definition of a firearm and more.
But these laws are no good if they’re not enforced. They’re certainly no good if they allow a man to wage a running war against a restaurant without facing some time alone with detectives under the naked white light bulb and a court-authorized search of all properties he can access.
And it’s an abomination that a man alleged to have committed a cold-blooded, planned murder is eligible for bail. Hirsch should be locked up.
We applaud our new gun laws but need much more: better enforcement of what’s already on the books, bail rules that put public safety first and elected officials who will prioritize these things.
