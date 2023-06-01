Just what kind of future attorneys is the poorly ranked CUNY School of Law turning out?
When Mayor Adams spoke at their May 12 commencement, many of the graduating students turned their backs on him, not interested in his positive message.
“These graduates that are here, that are now going to go into the field of law, some of them are going to craft policies on healthcare, some of them are going to work with the elected officials to determine legislation, some of them are going to move on, and even fill the role of what it is to be a public figure,” Adams said, according to media reports. “Let’s be clear, for 22 years of my life, I wore a bulletproof vest and protected the children and families of this city as a police officer.” This noble idea of service the crowd jeered.
Yet when graduating student Fatima Mousa Mohammed of Queens said, “The law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world,” referred to the NYPD as “fascist” and told those assembled to turn their anger into “the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world,” she was cheered.
CUNY Law may be No. 154 overall out of 196 in U.S. News & World Report’s best law school rankings, but it likely would finish first when it comes to hatred among students for the educational system, city, state and nation it’s a part of. Mohammed is not the first hateful graduating speaker the school has had; both she and last year’s trafficked in anti-Semitism cloaked in attacks on Zionism and Israel.
Reaching deep into the “too little, too late” files, the CUNY Board of Trustees and chancellor on May 30 issued a statement labeling as hate speech those parts of Mohammed’s remarks that attacked people based on religion, race or political affiliation. The board condemned the remarks. Whoop-de-doo. The board called the words unacceptable and hurtful to the community. So? What exactly will the board and chancellor do about it? Alas, we expect nothing.
After all, CUNY is the same institution that employed machete-wielding professor Shellyne Rodriguez until her proclivities toward violent threats became known. One can only imagine what was said in her classroom.
And as everyone from the radical CUNY Law Student Government to centrist Queens Democratic City Councilman Bob Holden, a retired CUNY professor himself, agrees, Mohammed’s speech was vetted by the administration and faculty, as student commencement addresses always are.
“This was a speech that was submitted and approved at all levels of CUNY administration, including by Dean Sudha Setty at CUNY Law, President Frank Wu at Queens College, and by CUNY Central, according to Dean Setty,” the Student Government said on Twitter (in between posts espousing radical Palestinian concepts and actions like the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel). “When then did her speech become ‘hate speech’?”
We can answer that question. When it became known to the wider public and CUNY started taking heat for it.
The City University of New York, at least its law school, is clearly an institution that has lost its way. It needs serious reform. If the Board of Trustees is not capable of doing that, then those who appoint its members, mostly the governor and mayor, should replace them. Reform or be removed must be the message. That’s what was done with the Queens Library when it faced a financial scandal. A new board was appointed. CUNY faces an intellectual and ideological scandal. It too may need a new board. Adams criticized Mohammed’s “words of negativity and divisiveness.” Now let’s see him, and Gov. Hochul, act with sensibility and decisiveness.
