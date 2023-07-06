We were so looking forward to a clean, fresh pond at Bowne Park, what with the city investing $3.6 million in taxpayer funds in an eight-year project to improve the stagnant water and other elements of life there. The turtles would get a new island! Leaping jets of water would keep the algae down!
Alas, the water is sputtering, algae is covering the pond’s surface and at least some of the turtles still aren’t doing well; the Chronicle saw two floating around the other day, looking rather deceased.
The city says it knows what’s wrong and will soon fix it, that the algae is harmless and the turtles may be dying of heat. Perhaps, but we’ve been “let Bowne” by the city before. Maybe put less time and effort into ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings and more into the actual work. Get stuff done, as the mayor says.
