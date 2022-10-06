People living in public housing deserve hot food, not hot plates. Yet the latter is what they need at the Bland Houses in Flushing, where nearly 400 residents have been without cooking gas since the beginning of May. Some say they also lack gas for heat, which might have been handy in recent days as fall burst in with lower than average temperatures.
Over at the Woodside Houses, the entire complex was without heat and hot water for a while this week, though by press time, the New York City Housing Authority said service had been restored.
A quick blip like that is one thing, and no surprise in old buildings that are not properly maintained. But it’s completely unacceptable to go without service for months, as they’ve been doing at the Bland Houses. NYCHA’s alleged excuse is it can’t find a plumber; who believes that? (On a side note, consider plumbing as a career. You’re always in demand.)
If you go to NYCHA’s online list, you’ll see dozens of outages of all kinds: heating gas, cooking gas, hot water, all water, elevators — in all corners of the city. On Wednesday evening it listed 27 elevator outages, many of them planned; and claimed 155 had been repaired in the last 24 hours(!) — almost all of them unplanned.
Our elected officials always talk of NYCHA reform, but they’re obviously not going deep or hard enough to do right by the residents.
