Now that the final debate between mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa is over, you’ve seen all you need to see. It’s time to go vote. This page has endorsed Democrat Adams over Republican Sliwa for reasons of experience, policy and temperament, but however you intend to vote, there’s no time like the present.
Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.
So far, not too many people are taking advantage of early voting. The total by the end of Tuesday was 55,106 citywide, with 12,006 of those from Queens. Granted, it’s not a presidential election year, as it was when New York began the practice last year, but still, we’re selecting a mayor, comptroller and members of the City Council, along with other positions. And there are five ballot proposals to vote on, some with serious repercussions.
Go to vote.nyc if you need more information, and then go exercise the right so many fought to win and protect. We all get to decide our city’s fate. And you only get to complain later if you take part now.
