We agree with Mayor Adams: It’s vital that schools remain open, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to infect more people in the city.
For one thing, if you’re not yet aware, new cases are now falling as swiftly as they were rising just a few weeks ago. This was expected. The seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen from a peak above 42,000 to fewer than 16,000 in just two weeks. Check out the city’s case-count graphic and you’ll see the sharpest upside-down V you can imagine, one that looks pretty much like this: ^. That’s great news. And while Omicron still takes a horrifying number of lives, it’s less lethal than previous variants, both inherently and because of our improved treatments. Most of those who suffer the worst have not been vaccinated, and few children are among them.
We also must be sure the cure is not worse than the disease, and keeping children out of school certainly is. As Queens high school social worker Justin Spiro wrote Monday in the New York Post, after detailing some of the problems with remote learning, “Allowing an unrestricted remote option would be catastrophic for kids after nearly two years of stunted child development, especially the ‘asynchronous’ model the Department of Education is floating that would resemble March 2020.”
Luckily, Adams agreed, insisting, “We were clear from the beginning, and I don’t want anyone to get this mixed up — our schools are going to remain open. We are not going to do anything that is going to stop our children from coming into schools. We say this over and over again.”
Kids need to be participants in a classroom, not boxes on a computer screen. Those who are ill may isolate. Those with special needs should have them met, as always. But for the vast majority, it’s crucial that they’re in class every day to learn, to socialize, to develop as normally as possible. If conditions change, they can be addressed. Until then, the city must do what it can to get parents on the same page as the mayor.
