City Councilman Jim Gennaro is furious. Two weeks ago he stood among a proud crowd of Asian immigrants to honorarily rename a street corner in his east-central Queens district “Little Bangladesh Ave.” in recognition of their growing community. Last week, privately, he stood beside a Bangladeshi man in his district who had just been released from the hospital, after being beaten so severely on a Brooklyn subway platform that his eyes were swollen shut.
Gennaro is no doubt furious at the suspect, a 30-year-old man named Alexander Santiago whom transit police picked up after the attack. But he’s also had it with members of his own Democratic Party who he believes are endangering everyone’s lives and safety with their soft-on-crime policies, such as those that tie judges’ hands so they can’t keep dangerous people behind bars. He’s right.
“The blood of countless innocent victims is on the Governor’s and the Legislature’s hands, which they well know, but votes from the criminal-coddling progressive voting bloc are more important to the Governor and most State Legislators than keeping New Yorkers safe,” he thundered in a statement emailed to the media. “They are literally buying votes with the blood of innocent New Yorkers. That is a crime. Shame on them.”
This page opposed the state’s insane bail “reform” law of 2019 before it was passed and afterward, repeating many times that it needs to be repealed. Not only that, but new law giving judges more leeway to hold suspects must be enacted. Every other state in the union allows judges to consider how dangerous a suspect is when deciding whether to release him or her. As Gennaro said, Albany “stands alone in its so-called progressive and ‘woke’ policy not to remand defendants who present a clear and present danger to law-abiding New Yorkers.”
Santiago, who was finally held after the attack on the Queens man and ordered to undergo a psych exam, is a frequent flier with the NYPD. He’s got cases pending in Brooklyn for allegedly hitting people on May 18, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. He has other arrests in Manhattan.
Crime is on the rise. Mayor Adams wants our laws fixed. Jim Gennaro wants our laws fixed. So do other Democrats, as well as all Republicans. The fools in our state Capitol who are resisting them do indeed have blood on their hands, and a growing political revolt, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.