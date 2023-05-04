When you’re a cash-strapped entity constantly crying poverty — so much that even when you have good reason people look at you like the boy who cried wolf — giving your service away for free is probably not the best policy. Yet that’s one thing the MTA is doing under a new state budget plan that sees the Money Taking Agency suck up more tax dollars while making sure those who actually use its services don’t pay any more for them than they have been.
A lucky few won’t pay at all, at least for one bus route in their borough. That’s part of the MTA’s plan to get itself on better financial footing — to make one bus route in each borough simply free to ride. Why not? People have been hopping on buses without paying left and right since the pandemic, when the MTA actually made riding free. Naturally nobody wanted to go back to paying after that.
Which bus route will be free, you ask? That’s to be determined. According to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, it will have to be one that doesn’t run along the same roadway as another route, to get an accurate measure of the program’s impact and to avoid confusion and annoyance. You don’t want people jumping onto the Q21 on Woodhaven Boulevard when it’s actually the Q11 that’s free, or vice versa. The free route could even be a new one!
How is this fair? How is this wise? The MTA has a massive problem with fare evasion as is — an estimated one in three riders don’t pay. Even Lieber acknowledges that could be a problem. “What we don’t want to do is ... reinforce the idea that all the buses are free,” he told NY1. “We made the buses free during Covid ... And we were having trouble getting people to pay again.” No kidding. Isn’t that precious.
The MTA’s idea apparently is that offering some free rides will get more people onto the system, which will lead ... somehow ... to more revenue. Maybe so, though at a glance the assertion seems to make as much sense as the agency last big idea did a couple weeks ago, when it claimed to be putting safety first as it announced that people could now bring smaller e-vehicles — with their fire-prone lithium-ion batteries — onto trains and buses.
Yes, if safety is your priority, make sure to place known fire hazards among standing-room-only crowds locked tightly into mobile metal tubes. And if revenue is your priority, be sure to give your service away just enough so people who already think it’s theirs for the taking have more reason to do so. Surely things will go just as planned on both counts.
But don’t worry; the MTA will be getting new revenue too. Not from system users — the state budget deal made sure to put off any fare hikes a bit longer. No, instead the state is hiking taxes on business, specifically the payroll mobility tax, which now imposes a top rate of 0.34 percent on salaries at companies within the agency’s service area. It’ll now go up to 0.60 percent — but only within New York City. Companies on Long Island and in Westchester, though they have MTA railroads, will not have to pay. Something about suburban Democratic state senators worried they might suffer at the ballot box in 2024 the way their allies in Congress did last year, apparently. So Gov. Hochul let them off the hook. Still, she expects the tax hike to take another $1.1 billion out of the private sector a year. Surely those rich capitalists with money to burn won’t notice the difference! They certainly won’t do anything like work to keep their payroll under a certain amount so it’s taxed at a lower rate.
Somehow we suspect that despite these new moves, and several others, like anticipating big new gambling revenue, the MTA will still be bleeding money next year. There’s really no limit to the services people want from the agency, and there’s no limit to the places it will go to find the funds.
