Leaving Citi Field on Sunday night, following a half-hour of excitement (pregame and the first inning) and two and a half hours of the slog toward the death of the 2022 Mets (everything that followed), an aura of disbelief and disappointment filled the air. How that manifested itself in the moment may have varied.
Some fans may have turned their attention to the past. The team failed to meaningfully address its hole in the heart of the order at the trade deadline, instead opting to acquire platoon players, hoping they could turn the lineup into a plug-and-play machine — varying based on the handedness of the pitcher.
After all, it is so often the case on championship teams that even the smaller pieces find ways to contribute at the moments you’d least expect. The Mets’ problem was any contribution from these role players, namely Darin Ruf and Daniel Vogelbach, would not just have been a welcome surprise; it was counted on. In an act of desperation, they called upon 20-year-old Francisco Alvarez to save the designated hitter’s spot before the biggest regular season series of the year, against Atlanta in late September; he — never having played in the majors and being asked to rescue a fledgling offense — was overmatched.
Others may have already moved on to what lay ahead. Much of the core that led the team to 101 regular season victories is set to hit free agency this November, including ace and franchise icon Jacob deGrom, lineup stalwart Brandon Nimmo and world-conquering closer Edwin Diaz. Should the price tag for any of the team’s key free-agents-to-be prove too costly, a certain superstar slugger with the newly minted title of “American League Home Run King” is set to make it to the open market following the postseason run for that other team across town, and the richest owner in sports is still in charge of the “little brother” hitting a growth spurt in orange and blue. What shortcomings the team might have, in the mind of this type of fan, could be fixed with money, and it was only a matter of time before the bell rang on free agency.
For some, perhaps the more sentimental, it was just too soon to say goodbye. After six months of thrills and the best brand of baseball played in Queens in more than half a decade, it all went down the drain in a matter of two weekends; first in Atlanta, as the Mets’ division hopes were swept away, and then at Citi Field, as the team looked lifeless against a squad with 12 fewer regular season wins.
This type of fan felt cheated. Every year, each team strives to be the one of 30; the last team standing. Twenty-nine will fail. This Mets team felt like the franchise’s best shot since the turn of the millennium; within three days, it was over.
As fans turned back to look at Citi Field one last time, they were taunted with the joy the 2022 Mets brought to their lives. To look forward and know that six months would pass before they could feel anything like that, and 12 months would pass before they’d have another shot to feel the jubilation of winning the ultimate prize, felt bleak.
In due time, a new season will come. They will again wear “Mets” across the front of their jerseys, even if the names on the back are different. What they will not be, though, is the never-say-die group of the past six months: cut down before its prime.
With that in mind, we salute the 2022 Mets: a lesson in never taking the good times for granted and, we hope, a harbinger of good things to come at the big ballpark in Queens. For now, we have but one request for owner Steve Cohen: Keep the “2022 Wild Card Appearance” far away from the Citi Field rafters. Save the space for something that matters, preferably a championship in 2023.
And, maybe make a run at the slugger in pinstripes?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.