Outside of the Staten Island Advance, this is probably the most pro-automobile opinion page in a general interest newspaper in the city. But we don’t hold with chicanery or criminality on the road; just the opposite. So we’re thrilled to learn the Department of Motor Vehicles has been teaming up with the State Police and municipal departments including the NYPD to crack down on fake and defaced license plates.
You’ve seen the scofflaws out there, driving around with a strategically placed leaf on the rear plate that never moves because it’s glued on, blocking speed and red-light cameras from reading the tag. Or the remarkably convenient bend in the plate that obscures a letter or two. The owner just can’t find the time to unbend it! And of course there are the plastic covers, which are not there so much to keep the plates clean as to block cameras from reading them. Lastly there are the paper plates, which recent remarkable reporting in Streetsblog reveals are fake quite often, the products of a growing illegal industry.
The crackdown has resulted in more than 400 tickets issued. Keep ’em coming. These people are breaking laws and costing us all money. You can help out by reporting suspected fake tags to 311. Remember, kids: Paper plates are for picnics, not cars.
