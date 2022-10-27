Election Day is Nov. 8, but there’s no need to wait to cast your ballot. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.
You have plenty to vote on: our next governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, comptroller, Assembly member, state senator, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as several judges. And be sure to flip your ballot over for the one statewide and three citywide proposals you get to vote on in an act of direct democracy.
To find your early voting site, as well as your regular Election Day polling place if you do wish to wait, just go to vote.nyc/elections and click on “more information.” Enter your address and both locations will be shown. Scroll to the bottom if you need to be reminded which Assembly, state Senate and other districts you are in. For many, those have changed this year due to reapportionment following the Census. Even better, click on the “sample ballot” button to see all your candidates and the language of the propositions.
You don’t actually lose your right to complain if you don’t vote, of course, but you do lose some credibility as a practical matter. We direct the government in our system, but only if we participate. And with early voting, you can follow an adage of one of our great founding statesmen, Benjamin Franklin: “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.