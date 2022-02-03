We had thought the era of educational policies that would thwart the hopes and dreams of Asian-American students was over now that Bill de Blasio and his race-focused schools chancellors were out and a new team was in.
But alas, even as new Schools Chancellor David Banks cleans house at the upper echelons of the Department of Education, cutting the top tier of educrats by half or so, some remnants of the past remain. One is the new policy on sibling-priority admissions to middle schools.
It’s complicated. That’s due to Covid. Admissions to screened middle schools used to be based on merit. Last year, a lottery was used instead. So today’s seventh-graders got in on their grades and so forth, while the sixth-graders got in based on luck. This year the lottery is again in effect — except for an edge given to siblings. But the new sibling-priority policy applies only to the brothers and sisters of today’s sixth-graders. The older students, who earned their way into their screened schools, don’t factor into whether their younger siblings get to attend the same school.
And guess which demographic group tends to do best when it comes to earning their way into a screened middle school? That’s right: Asians. So that’s who will have a lower chance of being together with their brothers and sisters in school — an important thing for families of any ethnicity.
Is this being done on purpose? Maybe; the DOE has been actively seeking to reduce the high proportion of Asian-American students in the city’s best-performing schools for years, all in the name of boosting the share of Blacks and Hispanics there. It has failed so far to do so when it comes to the “Elite Eight” high schools — Stuyvesant, Bronx Science, Brooklyn Tech and their five newer brethren — and probably had not done much better when it comes to middle schools, until Covid provided a reason to end academic screens. Or maybe anti-Asian discrimination is not actually the goal here and it’s just that no one thought about that impact ahead of time. Either could be true.
We know what Asian-American education activists believe. “Giving sibling priority to those admitted under merit runs the ‘risk’ of admitting more Asian students — something former Mayor de Blasio and his chancellors worked hard to prevent and reduce,” three parents from PLACE NYC wrote in an opinion piece sent to the media this week. “After years of being subjected to the overt anti-Asian racism of Bill de Blasio and his Chancellors who unabashedly defined ‘equity’ as reducing the number of Asians in top-performing schools, families like ours were hopeful that Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor Banks would honor their commitments to hear all voices and end discrimination.”
The writers — whose group’s name stands for Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education — want their piece to be an open plea for Adams and Banks to reverse the policy and grant sibling priority to the brothers and sisters of seventh-graders as well. It’s an uphill battle. According to the PLACE authors, a DOE official admitted the sibling priority plan is being phased in the way it is “to help preserve the goals of the diversity plan.”
We side with PLACE, along with the driven Asian-American students who have earned and continue to earn their spots in the city’s best schools and everyone who believes that merit without regard to ethnicity is what should count when it comes to admissions to those institutions.
As we celebrate both Lunar New Year and the start of Black History Month, wouldn’t it be great for our city’s new leaders to show that they support a colorblind educational system that recognizes and fosters excellence among all?
