Incoming Mayor Eric Adams has his hands full on every front by definition, but on two of the issues that matter most, crime and education, he’s making all the right moves and saying all the right things so far.
When it comes to violent crime, Adams and his incoming police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, give every indication that they mean business. He vows to reinstate the kind of plainclothes anti-crime units that are gun control personified, which were disbanded under misguided Mayor de Blasio. She wants people to know “we are absolutely focused on violent crime. Violent crime is the No. 1 priority.”
It has to be. Murder jumped more than 40 percent from 2019 to 2020, from 319 cases to more than 450 (different sources have slightly different numbers). Shootings doubled. The spikes are unprecedented since reliable statistics have been kept, and neither statistic came down in 2021.
Queens is not as bad overall as many other parts of the city. But we’re seeing our share of violence. On Dec. 18, three people were shot in the middle of the afternoon outside a shopping center in South Jamaica. On Dec. 23, three were shot, one fatally, in the early morning hours outside a club in Astoria. The guns are out there and they’re being used. If we start accepting triple shootings as normal, we’re done.
Also worth noting is a sex assault and attempted robbery that took place just after noon on Dec. 17 in an apartment building elevator — not just because of the time of day but because it happened in the 112th Precinct, one of the safest in the city. Robbery and rape are up this year, as is every other major “index” crime the police track, except burglary. And crimes are happening where they rarely have before.
Adams also vows to crack down on the inmates running amok at Rikers Island, which has deteriorated into an even worse hellhole than ever under de Blasio’s purposeful neglect. He will, for example, restore punitive segregation, aka solitary confinement, for those who cannot control themselves. Soft-on-crime members of the City Council, and their allies soon entering it, are complaining, but Adams says, “I am not going to be in a city where dangerous people assault innocent people, go to jail and assault more people.”
This is the kind of action that needs to take place. And just imagine how much safer we’d be if the state reversed its insane bail “reform” laws of 2019 and if the city’s district attorneys acted more like prosecutors and less like Legal Aid. It would almost feel like 2018 again, when only 289 homicides were logged, the lowest number since 1951.
One key way to prevent violent crime down the road is to provide a better education now, and Adams vows to do that too. He’s named David Banks as his schools chancellor, and Banks is just who we need, a true innovator but one who also knows which aspects of traditional teaching are vital. So on the one hand he founded the Eagle Academy for Young Men, raising the bar for young men of color in particular, who lag other groups in school overall, and on the other hand he insists phonics is the right way to teach reading. Only a fool would think otherwise, but there are a lot of fools in education, and they’re destroying kids’ futures.
Standards won’t be lowered under Banks; they’ll be raised. Gifted and Talented programs won’t be dismantled; they’ll be broadened. The specialized high schools with their rigorous admissions exam won’t be weakened; they’ll be expanded — with different entry requirements in the new buildings but the same ones in the old sites. This is what’s needed, not tomfoolery like the state canceling Regents exams for the third year in a row using Covid as an excuse.
Enough excuses, whether on crime or education. Adams and his lieutenants vow real results and they must deliver.
