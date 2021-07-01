Street redesigns continue to divide communities, with no sign of, ahem, slowing down.
The latest is on 39th Avenue in Sunnyside, which has been designated a Bike Boulevard. That means local car traffic only, with a speed limit of 5 mph. Not everyone is pleased.
Nor is everyone pleased that 21st Street in Astoria will be getting bus-only lanes. Parking is likely to be lost, but as a city official told residents, that’s not a priority. Safety is. Sorry.
In Forest Hills, some business owners might sue to stop the long-planned bike lanes on Queens Boulevard. We sympathize, but they’ll lose.
While you weren’t looking, people who know how you should live gained power, and now we have to live with the results. Do you love Big Brother?
