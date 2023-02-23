The city just hired its first chief officer of the realm. Though the name sounds medieval, this person is supposed to do a modern job, coordinating agencies to “deliver vibrant, attractive public spaces throughout the city,” as she told NY1.
One agency she should call immediately is the Department of Transportation, which, as part of what only a fool would not realize at this point is a war on cars, has been making the city more stilted and ugly every day. It’s been doing this by marring our streets with those portable mini speed bumps and curbs that get bolted down at intersections and, even worse, the vertical plastic posts that get stuck into them or attached to the asphalt on their own. They’re stupifyingly ugly, and they’re sprouting up all over the place like some kind of super-early perennial weed you want to see mown down. Every one of them is a glaring white middle finger to the people of Queens. Take a ride along 62nd Drive from, say, Yellowstone Boulevard to Queens Boulevard, to see the damage to the streetscape the anticar fanatics at the DOT did in just a few days last week. It’s one clump of posts, delineators or bollards after another, all to ensure drivers can never go outside the lines no matter what the reason. Sometimes there’s a good one.
“Safety!” scream the DOT and its activist allies. Yet traffic fatalities have spiked in recent years, even as more plastic has been installed. And if safety were traveling’s only point, you could make the speed limit 10 mph (there are lawmakers seriously considering 20). Plus, the DOT is doing weird stuff like installing pedestrian islands next to curbside bike lanes. Huh? You just crossed a street and you need to rest before you cross a bike lane?
A lot of this sure looks like it’s just punishment for drivers. For existing. And it’s making day-to-day life more difficult and less appealing. Is there anything, oh chief officer of the realm, that thou canst do to help us?
