Elected officials and advocacy groups have been beating the drum for years, and now the moment is here — it’s time to complete the U.S. Census.
You’ve heard it a hundred times before and it’s true: Without an accurate count of how many people are here, Queens, the city and really the entire state will get shortchanged when it comes to federal funding and, possibly, fair representation in the government.
New Yorkers pay more into the U.S. Treasury than the state gets back in federal dollars. According to a January report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, we paid 8 percent of federal tax receipts in fiscal year 2018, and received 6 percent of spending, about the same as our share of the population. Key to ensuring that we get our fair share is letting the government know how many people live here, and the way to do that is through the Census. Yet fewer than 60 percent of people here have responded so far.
Also, New York State is likely to lose a congressional seat when the U.S. House is reapportioned because our population is actually shrinking a little, and at a faster rate than any other state. We could even lose two seats. So it’s imperative as a matter of political clout that we make sure everyone is counted.
You don’t have to leave your home to take part in the Census. You can do it online at my2020census.gov. You can do it over the phone at 1 (844) 330-2020. Or you can wait for a Census taker to come to your door, though you should avoid that last option if possible, because you may not be home when someone comes. It’s far better to just fill out the forms yourself, and it only takes a few minutes. And it’s great if you can convince people you know who are not as civic- minded as you are that they have to get counted.
There’s really no excuse not to do it. You can’t get COVID from the Census. Your immigration status and criminal record if any are unknown to the people on the other end of the web or phone or the other side of the door and are irrelevant to them. You can call (212) 882-7100 to make sure the Census worker at your door is who he or she claims to be.
The Census Bureau is going to cease counting people Sept. 30, a month earlier than previously planned. You don’t want to be left out, do you?
