Not too many people would be against tightening up the laws against drunk driving. We’re certainly not. While it’s been a long time since driving while intoxicated was a headline issue for a sustained period of time, lives are continually lost to those who stupidly, selfishly, get behind the wheel after drinking.
So when Queens state Sen. John Liu, Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon and a slew of advocates stood together Monday to press for lowering the DWI threshold from .08 percent blood alcohol content to .05 percent, we had no objection. It’s already illegal to drive with a BAC above .05 percent (the charge is driving while ability impaired until the DWI threshold is reached), but sure, lower the threshold to .05 percent exactly and increase the penalties. Proponents say such a move has helped reduce drunk driving in the state that already has done it, Utah, all while not increasing the burden on the court system or negatively impacting the hospitality industry.
It’s too bad, however, that our state lawmakers don’t seem as interested in coming up with ideas to combat the scourge of driving under the influence of marijuana, which is sure to increase rapidly thanks to the drug’s legalization. It’s much harder to assess whether a driver is high than drunk, because there is no test quite as accurate in measuring marijuana’s presence as there is for alcohol. That just has to do with the nature of the weed — it’s hard to tell, chemically speaking, if someone smoked it an hour ago or yesterday, which makes it harder to get a conviction. Researchers are working on technology to change that, but nothing reliable that can be deployed on the roads is even on the horizon yet.
Yet we know the problem will get worse. In Colorado, where recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, the number of fatalities in crashes in which drivers tested positive for it rose from 18 in 2013 to 77 in 2016, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Board. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that the number of drivers in Washington state who tested positive for marijuana after a fatal crash doubled — from about 9 percent to about 18 percent, after it was legalized there. Why would New York be any different?
We’re also dealing with the explosion of stores selling marijuana illegally since the stuff was legalized. Yes, that sounds weird, because it is. You can have it, but you can’t sell it — without a special license that’s hard to get — but people are selling it because ... well, why not? With an estimated 1,400 shops citywide in on the game, and 225 of them in Queens, according to a solid law-enforcement source, what are the chances that yours will be shut down? You may as well sell it, whether in the form of buds or the “edibles” people are getting high on, many of which look like regular candy, appealing to children. And even the adults who ingest the edibles may be in for more than they bargained for, because the effect is delayed, and you may think you can eat more than you really should — and then wham! Out of your mind high.
These are the gifts the state bequeathed us when it legalized smoking weed for fun. Now we have the city trying to get creative to stop the illicit shops, going after them under civil law instead of criminal, seeking to get them evicted. It may be a tall order to get that done, but we give Mayor Adams credit for trying something new in response to a new challenge. State lawmakers, looking to tweak an old law instead, might take heed and work on some of the issues their very actions helped create.
