Douglaston has a lot to be thankful for. Nestled into the far northeastern corner of Queens, it’s filled with lovely homes and general prosperity. You might even see it as the gateway to Long Island’s Gold Coast. According to a 2017 study done for the New York Business Journal, its 11363 ZIP code is the wealthiest in the entire city.
So it’s no surprise that many residents there would not want a homeless shelter placed in their midst. Few communities do. But the one slated for Douglaston is about as benign as they get, and at a time when the city is being flooded by working-age men from foreign countries, residents might even be thankful they’ll just be sheltering older women. That’s who is going to be placed in the former Pride of Judea Community Services building on Northern Boulevard: up to 75 women age 55 and over.
Despite what some of the objectors claim, it’s a good site for such a facility. It’s on a major roadway with bus service. It’s near a number of stores and eateries — a pharmacy is next door and a supermarket within walking distance, along with a library. Two churches and a firehouse are right there.
Yes, shelters can bring problems. They should be minimal at this one. Douglaston will not be downgraded by accepting it.
