Gov. Cuomo’s $2 billion plan for an AirTrain running from LaGuardia Airport to Citi Field instead of to Manhattan has never made much sense. It’s logically on par with his “text stop” parking areas off the Thruway upstate that are only five miles from full rest areas, rather than out in the middle of nowhere where they’d be more useful. Good concept, just in the wrong place.
What traveler is going to go all the way to the Mets-Willets Point 7 train or Long Island Rail Road stop just to double back on Cuomo’s version of the ill-fated Monorail on a classic episode of “The Simpsons”?
Unfortunately, Cuomo got all his ducks lined up for this boondoggle before his boorishness and corruption came to light. So it’s gotten the approvals it needs. But there is one ray of hope: a lawsuit filed Monday by Riverkeeper, the Guardians of Flushing Bay, and the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association.
They allege that the Port Authority and Federal Aviation Administration did not seriously consider viable alternatives to the train, as required by law. One of those, dedicated bus service to and from the airport, is a great option that could be implemented at negligible cost. And, unlike the AirTrain, it wouldn’t damage the relative peace one can find on the promenade along the bay, which a train overhead would destroy. We hope either the court or, better yet, Gov. Hochul kills the plan.
