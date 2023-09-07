Mayor Adams has been dealt an impossible hand on the jail situation. The law says Rikers Island must be closed in 2027. New jails are supposed to be built in four out of five boroughs to replace it. But those are way behind schedule. Of course they’re over-budget. And they would not house nearly enough detainees even if they were somehow to open on time.
It’s the prior City Council and prior mayor who left this ticking time bomb for Adams to deal with — or for his successor to handle, if Adams is somehow defeated in 2025, as unlikely as that seems. And a majority of the current City Council, including its Queens-based leadership, has no interest in fixing the problem.
When the mayor said last week that you can’t house 6,000 detainees in jails with space for 4,200, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams basically said that’s for him to deal with.
“Public safety demands that we remain on-track to closing Rikers without delay,” the speaker and Criminal Justice Committee Chair Carlina Rivera said in a joint statement, saying the administration must “take responsibility for implementing the law.” To do that, it must work with “stakeholders” to achieve “progress.” Key to their vision of progress is keeping enough people from being locked up, using alternatives to incarceration, so that only 4,200 beds are needed (or maybe the 3,300 reportedly planned for the new jails until the mayor spoke of 900 more).
Key to most New Yorkers’ vision of progress is locking up dangerous people where they can’t hurt anyone. But the leaders of the Council think they can cut the jail population nearly in half and everything will be sunshine and lollipops. They say Rikers undermines public safety. No, criminals undermine public safety.
Rikers is a terrible place, where gang violence is rampant and some officers abuse their power, making things worse. But it could be reformed and rebuilt. It could be taken over by a federal monitor in the interim. In October 1986 Rikers held 14,000 people. You think it can’t be made better with only 6,000 there?
The mayor is right when he says the plan to close and replace Rikers “was flawed from the beginning.” Even if the city sticks with that plan, the Council should grow up and recognize that it must pass a new law delaying the move. If not, this mayor or the next one may need to issue an emergency order of some kind putting the Rikers shutdown on hold and challenging the diehards to take him to court. Yes, the executive branch is supposed to execute the laws passed by the legislative branch, but the timeline as it stands is impossible to fulfill. Something has to give. And contrary to what some believe, that must not mean compromising public safety by leaving dangerous people free to roam around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.