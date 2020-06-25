Here’s some breaking news — Mayor de Blasio made three solid common-sense moves this week! Guess he was due.
First he decided it was time to do something about the skyrocketing use of fireworks around the city. His answer is a task force, but in this case a good one: a team of NYPD, FDNY and Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers who’ll be targeting suppliers. You don’t want to be the guy they’re looking for.
Then he eased up alternate side of the street parking rules so they’ll only apply one day a week on residential blocks where they’ve been imposed twice a week. That’ll make people’s lives a little less complicated at little or no cost and is a nice break from the usual anti-car rhetoric and policies that are the soup du jour.
Lastly he announced that city beaches will allow swimming July 1. It’s about time. The coronavirus has done untold damage to our psyches, and the chance of getting it diving in and out of the water seem quite low.
So three cheers for Mayor de Blasio! And now, for an encore, how about good new policies every week?
