The confusion and anger welled up immediately. Community Board 6 was flooded with calls from business owners wondering if they could open their stores. Orthodox Jews demonstrated in Brooklyn, burning masks of all things to show their defiance. And people of many faiths, and of no faith, were planning to protest outside PS 196, the Grand Central Parkway School, in Forest Hills even as this newspaper was going to press.
Who can blame any of them? The business owners, especially restaurateurs, are faced with a sudden revocation of the limited ability to make a living they had been granted from on high. The Haredim and Hasidim feel scapegoated and targeted for their faith, with all the weight of history that brings for Jewish people in particular (though burning masks is inane). And the parents just got their kids back in school for the first time since March, only to be told just days later that it’s all over already.
Expect far more dissent than this as Gov. Cuomo’s latest orders with their cluster-based jigsaw puzzle of business and school shutdowns take hold. In the Bukharian Jewish section of Forest Hills, D’Angelo’s Pizza on 108th Street is in an orange zone, so it can seat a limited number of customers outside under the new rules. Across the street, Pizza Palace Cafe cannot. It’s in the red zone. The border is the middle of 108th Street. Meanwhile on the other side of Forest Hills, Mike’s Pizzeria on Yellowstone Boulevard is in the orange zone; if only it were a little farther south in the cluster of stores between Ingram and Juno streets, it would be in the nice, safe yellow zone. Businesses there get to operate under the rules that were in effect, oh, last weekend. So Dante’s Pizza a few minutes away on nice and yellow Metropolitan Avenue is OK. Everyone’s success is suddenly subject to what you might call cluster luck.
This is creating a new crisis. “We are in a serious, serious situation here,” Frank Gulluscio, the district manager of Community Board 6, which covers Forest Hills, told us Wednesday. “Some of our [restaurants] just opened up and they have to go through this again. We understand COVID, we understand the situation ... but it’s terrible.”
Darn straight. You can’t divide communities down the middle of a street and make businesses on opposite sides follow different regulations. And one obvious result of business closures in the red zones is that people who live in those areas will just go to stores and restaurants outside of them. That could further drive spread of the virus. Cuomo knew this earlier in the crisis when he said New York had to make shutdown decisions in concert with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut because people could travel to where the rules suit them. But now it doesn’t occur to him that people can cross Queens Boulevard to get a pizza?
The school closures may be even more puzzling than the business shutdowns. Kids cross Cuomo’s imaginary lines on the map to go to school all the time. Not everyone who planned to go to last night’s protest at PS 196 lives in the red zone on that side of Queens Boulevard.
We should be enforcing the mask regulations, shutting down the bars and catering halls that ignore social distancing rules, and reaching out to those communities that need some extra prodding to get with the program. But that’s it.
Dividing people and neighborhoods the way the governor has with his color codes is no way to fight the coronavirus. It will fail. The fact that he doesn’t see that is one reason we don’t have a system of government that lets one person make all the decisions. But with the powers Cuomo has assumed unto himself, we have a different system of government now. We should revert back to the old one.
(2) comments
Look guys, either we stop this flareup of the virus now, either the problem areas fully comply with what we know contains the virus --OR-- we risk going into a city-wide lockdown as we did in March. As for the silly argument of one side of the street being open and the other has restrictions- how ELSE would you deal with these clusters other than by defining zones of containment? Boundaries are boundaries guys- some people are in, some people are out. Or maybe you wamt a citywide shutdown? As Cuomo said today the problem is that some communities or portions of communities NEVER followed the prior strict closures, neither in private schools, nor places of worship, nor businesses. We need to realize that we’re all in this together as a city. Expecially in a pandemic where we all sink or swim together, We need to do what we know short-circuits virus transmission: wearing masks, staying apart, and closing down where and when needed. I fear that if we suffer a viciously deadly second wave of the virus in the coming months, as happened in in the Fall of 1918, then future historians will look at opinion pieces such as yours as part of the short-sighted and anti-scientific attitudes that led to the needless deaths of many New Yorkers. Businesses are no doubt suffering as are their employees. But the way to deal with their necessary closures is with legislations to bail them out- just as we did for the big banks in 2009 - something which the Republican Senate and Trump have blocked, just as they block desperately needed aid to New York to compesate us for the coming budget crisis brought on by the pandemic, and which will create even more pain on top of pain if not remedied. The Queens Chronicle and the citizens of Queens need to act responsibly - and take this virus seriously. For the word citizen means that we also have respomsibilities to one another as well as rights.And these rigths are worthless if we don’t obey the rules. You say don’t thresd on me. I say don’t spread on me and my family.
