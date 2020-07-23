One of the most profitable things in the restaurant industry is alcohol. Eateries that sell drinks generally make 20 to 30 percent of their income that way. Alcohol has a longer shelf life than food, the markup on it is higher and servers are generally paid less than kitchen staff. Restaurateurs, who face more challenges than just about any small entrepreneur, need alcohol sales to stay in business.
That’s especially true in the age of the coronavirus, when sit-down dining indoors has rightly been banned and eatery owners are struggling to make ends meet by parking people where they had been parking cars just a few weeks ago. (It’s a fickle thing. As this is being written, thunderstorms are rolling through Queens. There goes tonight’s business.)
And yet, alcohol sales at restaurants are now being severely limited in order to help keep the coronavirus from surging through the city again as it spreads like wildfire in parts of the country that did not suffer the way New York and neighboring states did back in March and April.
The fault for this lies with many people: the party punks who have been crowding the sidewalks and streets outside of bars on hip strips like Steinway Street in Astoria and Austin Street in Forest Hills; the befuddled Mayor de Blasio, who has been unable or unwilling to deploy police in the manner needed to break up the crowds and keep the streets open; and Gov. Cuomo, who saw all this happening and issued the draconian order that bars alcohol sales in the city unless accompanied by food — in his mind a real meal, not just a snack.
Cuomo doth bestride the narrow state like a Colossus, exercising extraordinary powers over private affairs, issuing orders as he sees fit and changing the rules as he goes, all to thwart the deadly virus. The petty men and women of the state Legislature have neither the will nor the means to stand up to him. And how could they? To say that any measure taken against COVID-19 goes too far is to be labeled a Trumpian Neanderthal in this town, where, incidentally, two Queens moderates and one liberal in the state Assembly just this week conceded their Democratic primary races to a pair of further-left progressives and a proud socialist.
And yet. Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech told us back in June that he expects half of Queens’ 6,000 pre-COVID restaurants will never reopen. How many will it be now that they are barred from selling drinks without a meal on the side? Maybe some measures do go too far.
The answer to the problem doesn’t have to be ruining everyone’s good time, along with the capitalist dreams and employment prospects of thousands. Cuomo should rescind his order that people can only get alcohol with a meal. Instead, he should redeploy state police already in the city to perform crowd control at hot spots like Steinway. If de Blasio can’t do it with the NYPD, let the troopers do it. Cuomo is an exponentially greater manager than the mayor, and pointing that out for all to see is one of his favorite pastimes.
What de Blasio can do is expand his Open Streets: Restaurants program so that there might actually be enough room for revelers. So far only little slivers of Bayside, Forest Hills and Elmhurst are a part of the program, which shuts down select streets to traffic on weekends so that eateries can expand their operations. Apparently, the people have decided on their own that some of Steinway should be closed. Let the government follow their will.
The one bright spot in all this is that we know the virus spreads far less easily outdoors than it does indoors. There has been no “protest surge” of the pathogen. There has been no beach surge. We can hope there will be no party surge. But if we don’t do all we can for our restaurants, we may not even have too many places left to party when all this is over.
