If former Gov. Andrew Cuomo harbors any delusions about mounting a political comeback, he should forget them and get to finding a new line of work and returning his $16 million war chest. He could even be a political consultant — he’d be a great one — but never again a candidate.
Cuomo thinks that because he wasn’t criminally charged with any of the various allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against him, he’s been vindicated. No, that’s not how it works. Even though Cuomo will not be criminally charged (he is being sued by one accuser in civil court), he’s guilty in the minds of a majority of the public. Eleven accusers? Come on. They’re not all making it up. And in politics, it’s the court of public opinion that counts.
There’s also the matter of Cuomo driving up Covid deaths early in the crisis by directing nursing homes to accept people ill with the disease. And the corruption surrounding his economic development projects. And the corruption of his having aides work on his book on the taxpayers’ dime.
Perhaps Cuomo’s “I was wronged” speech on Sunday marks some early stage of the grieving process for him. If so, we can’t wait until he gets to acceptance. It’s over, sir.
