There are a few points to keep in mind as the state begins the visioning process for the southern part of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus. And amazingly enough, they’re all good for the people of Queens, especially those who live nearby.
The first thing to remember is that the state is beginning the process to redevelop the 50-acre space between Union Turnpike and Hillside Avenue in Bellerose by engaging the community. That’s what visioning means, and it begins at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 2, at PS/IS 108. This is not a privately owned parcel with a developer coming in and making select concessions to the community in exchange for some benefit. This is state land, and residents will work with the state to develop a master plan.
Another key element is that the ESD has already agreed to not allow any “big-box” stores on the site. We’re all for the free market and have nothing against The Home Depot or BJ’s, but there are plenty of those elsewhere. This site’s retail can be the old mom-and-pop shops.
As for the section of Creedmoor that will remain as is, there is no reason to believe any services for those in crisis will be lost. State Sen. Leroy Comrie even says he will push for more mental health beds. Those are vital as we see more and more of our neighbors needing help.
As state land, Creedmoor belongs to us all, and all of us can be a part of giving new life to the parts of it that have fallen into disuse or worse.
