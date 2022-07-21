The City Council’s 51 districts are in the midst of being redrawn, and if you have an opinion on how that should be done, you’ll get your chance to voice it at a hearing to be held sometime next month.
Draft maps have been drawn up by the New York Districting Commission. They feature some interesting elements. South Queens Councilwoman Joanne Ariola would lose some of the easternmost sections of her district but gain some of Glendale. She says she’s glad to represent her district whatever its boundaries. Southeast Queens Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers is displeased with the plan because it would divide Springfield Gardens.
Western Queens Councilwoman Julie Won lamented Woodside’s being divided up and said people of color in Long Island City would also lose out. Her office did not comment, however, on what she thinks of her district being redrawn to include a slice of Manhattan. Most Council districts don’t cross borough lines, much less the East River. It’ll be interesting to see if that stands.
To help ensure your voice will be heard by staying informed, visit on.nyc.gov/3RIN5lf for updates.
