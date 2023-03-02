You thought your waiter was taking a long time to get back to your table? He’s got nothing on the City Council, which apparently has been dithering for about a year on its promised regulations on outdoor dining, which is either the greatest thing ever or a gross blight on the city, depending on your outlook.
And it’s possible that once the legislation is laid on the table, it might need to be sent back to the kitchen like that entree that was not cooked the way you ordered it at all.
We fully backed outdoor dining when it was established at the height of the pandemic, as a way to boost an especially hard-hit industry and to maintain some semblance of society as so much of it had to be abandoned. But this is not 2020. While many outdoor dining sheds are still being used, many others have just become eyesores, so much so that the mayor famously took a sledgehammer to one himself in a photo op highlighting a crackdown on unused ones.
Now, after creating new zoning law to accommodate the sheds, the City Council reportedly is prepping legislation that finally will go further and address things like which agency will oversee them (the Department of Transportation really was never designed to regulate restaurants, but once they were put in the streets, literally, it got to do so). As with anything, the dining devil will be in the details. Key among those is deciding what fees to charge restaurants.
One element of the bill reportedly will be to make roadside dining seasonal, since few want to eat in the street when it’s cold and there’s no longer a reason to. That may be good for some, but think of those details. As one restaurant owner quoted by Crain’s New York Business wondered, where is he supposed to put the pieces of his outdoor shed each year if he has to tear it down? We’d prefer that sheds that actually get used stay up year-round as long as they’re heated. The ones that are just sitting there empty? Tear ’em down. If nothing else, the city needs the parking spaces, especially as more and more of those are lost. Metered parking on business strips, where restaurants are, brings in city revenue.
As for those eateries that only can fill seats during the warmer months, let them do so (though maybe smaller ones, those with revenue of less than say, $1 million or $2 million a year, could see their fees waived to help cover the cost of tearing down and rebuilding their sheds).
Whatever the pending bill contains, the public has to have its say in the process to ensure we get what we ordered.
