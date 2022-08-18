We’ll all suffer if congestion pricing is imposed, but one group that would really take a hit are for-hire vehicle drivers.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has laid on the table seven different plans to siphon money out of your pocket if you have the nerve to drive into Manhattan below 60th Street.
Among those seven, three would hit cabbies every time they go to Midtown or Downtown — with the charges under consideration ranging from $9 to $23 during peak travel times. Two plans would exempt for-hire vehicles, and two would have them pay the fee only once a day.
Just imagine if one of the unlimited-fee plans is adopted, and your $20 sojourn into the city more than doubles to $43. It’s possible, because remember: One of the goals of congestion pricing is to raise funds for subway upgrades, and you know that there will never be enough money for all the subway upgrades that are needed no matter how high the fee is. And even the MTA itself acknowledges that cabbies will take a hit, so it plans to connect them with some kind of training. Surprised it doesn’t just say, “Learn to code.”
The head of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, Bhairavi Desai, says congestion pricing’s impact would be “devastating,” that it’s “sinister” and that the less that is charged to the regular motorist, the more professional drivers will pay.
We’d rather no one pay more than they are already. It’d be much better if the MTA finally gave up on congestion pricing. If it must do something, creating an even toll for all East River crossings, as writer Richard Reif suggests in a letter to the editor this week, would be much more fair. Yes, it would impose tolls where there now are none, but they wouldn’t be $23.
Of course it’s not just cabbies who’ll take a hit if congestion pricing is imposed. Costs for everything will go up, with inflation already high. The return of office workers to Manhattan will not be sped up. Unemployment will not improve. Hearings on the plan are next week. Tell the powers that be that we just can’t afford to pay for their schemes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.