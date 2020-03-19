Among all the things we need during the coronavirus crisis, one of the most important is for our leaders to come together. But here in New York, we’re not seeing that. Instead we’re seeing the same old, same old, with Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo seemingly unable to get themselves on the same page.
C’mon, guys. This isn’t some debate over which source of tax revenue should fund a new education initiative, or even over how much the State Police should make themselves a presence on streets patrolled by the NYPD. This is a matter of life and death.
If Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom can offer some rare praise to Republican President Trump for his handling of one particular aspect of the challenges posed by the virus, after all of Trump’s early unforced errors, surely Democrat de Blasio and Democrat Cuomo can come together.
Even Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin managed to hammer out a virus aid package worth more than $100 billion, which quickly passed the House 363-40 and the Senate 90-8, and could already be signed by the president by the time you read this. The bill will provide paid leave for many workers impacted by the virus; expand Medicaid benefits and unemployment assistance; and increase the ability to do testing. The lack of broad tests during the first weeks COVID-19 spread throughout the country is likely Trump’s biggest failure during the crisis. At least he takes it more seriously now.
After this bill will come another, pegged at somewhere between $750 billion and $1 trillion, to help people and an economy that is collapsing before our eyes. That too will require officials of different parties, some of whom deeply dislike one another, to work together for everyone’s benefit.
Meanwhile, here in New York, we have two chief executives who have never gotten along still trying to rearrange each other’s deck chairs as the Titanic scrapes the iceberg.
On Sunday, both declared that city schools would close. De Blasio said it before members of the media. Cuomo announced it in a press release that made no mention of the mayor, though it included statements from three downstate county executives who said their schools also would be shuttered. Instead of getting de Blasio on board, or even trying to make it appear they were on the same page, Cuomo’s announcement included an ominous warning that the city had 24 hours to ready a plan to make sure all students would be fed and that child care would be provided especially for parents who serve as healthcare workers or first responders.
The next day, each man took credit for closing the schools in appearances on media outlets, Cuomo saying, “So I closed the schools” and de Blasio saying, “It’s really one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make.” Which is it?
Then came the talk of ordering a “shelter in place” shutdown of the city. De Blasio floated the idea, warning people to get ready for it, and Cuomo immediately shot it down. It’s too bad that couldn’t have been done behind closed doors.
In this case at least, we know who’s right: Cuomo. De Blasio can’t just order people to stay in their homes. We need to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but we cannot just shut down New York City. What we have now is close enough to a shutdown as it is. Any shelter in place order (enforced at the point of an NYPD gun?) would decimate the city. It’s the one restriction we’ve seen floated that seems like a cure worse than the disease.
It goes without saying that we’re all in this together. Saying we’re on a wartime footing is no exaggeration. We need all our chief executives to come together: de Blasio, Cuomo and, yes, as long as he’s in office, Trump. It’s the only way.
