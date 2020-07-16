Congratulations go out to St. John’s University, the City University of New York and scores of other colleges nationwide, as well as municipalities, for getting the Trump administration to back down on one of its simply dumb, pointless policies.
This one would have seen the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency deport any international student in the United States who planned to take virtual courses next semester. They would have to enroll in at least one physical class just to stay here. It was just another of those foolish things that makes it seem President Trump really does dislike all immigrants (except the one he married), not just the ones who are here illegally, as he claims. Faced with a lawsuit filed by Harvard College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ICE repealed its dopey rule.
Now, according to CUNY figures, more than 70,000 students contributing $3.26 billion to the economy will get to stay in the city. They are some of their countries’ best and brightest. That’s not true of those leading the administration that wanted them to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.