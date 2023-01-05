We were glad Steve Cohen bought the Mets, and he’s lived up to the hype, spending big to build a top team.
But he may be getting too greedy. That’s no surprise coming from a billionaire, but we do expect Cohen to follow the law. He appears to be seeking an exception to the one that says you cannot build on parkland. Or to just be pretending there is no such law.
Cohen wants to build on the Citi Field parking lot, but as the Mets’ original lease and case law both say, that is part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It cannot be developed unless it were to be alienated by the state Legislature. And the last time the rich and powerful tried to ignore that, they were defeated by a grassroots coalition of Queens civic activists.
Cohen puts his desires for the site in terms of community, and people are invited to share their ideas for it at a visioning event this Saturday. But what he wants is to build a casino. Queens already has the right site for a full-blown casino, however, at Resorts World in South Ozone Park. That’s who should get one of the state’s few downstate gaming licenses.
If Cohen can somehow consolidate parking in a garage and turn some of the 50-acre car lot into true park space, then maybe we can talk about some new venue. Otherwise, building has to remain on the other side of Citi Field, in Willets Point. And no casino at all.
