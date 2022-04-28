The New York Times has dutifully reported on the worldwide environmental situation, changing its everyday terminology over time from global warming to climate change to climate crisis.
It regularly attributes significant weather events to rising temperatures and states without qualifier that the use of petroleum is to blame. It has a podcast that declares “The climate emergency is here.”
It offers a twice-weekly newsletter, Climate Forward, that it calls “Your must-read guide to the climate crisis.” It never misses a chance to put then-and-now comparative photos of things like melting glaciers and shrinking coastlines on page one.
But all that’s not enough for the radicals over at Extinction Rebellion, who seek the destruction of the modern world and its replacement by something that is unclear but might involve you scrounging for wood to stay warm like your ancestors did because oil and natural gas would not be available. Last Friday, angry that The Times doesn’t go far enough in pressing climate alarmism, a couple dozen of them protested at the paper’s plant in College Point by blocking deliveries. Countless copies of The Times, the New York Post and other papers didn’t get delivered.
In using a physical blockade to literally prevent New Yorkers from enjoying their right to a free press, the radicals showed disdain for not just America’s economy but its values and law. They did their cause no good. They had no impact on the climate. They were but an inconvenience, keeping working-class people from doing their jobs as scheduled and forcing readers of various socioeconomic classes to decide whether to go online for their news or just wait. Nothing was accomplished.
