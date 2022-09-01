The State of New York is discriminating against our best drug dealers.
In order to get a marijuana dispensing license during the lucrative first round of permitting, you must either have a pot-related conviction on your record or have a close relative who does.
That means our best and brightest weed dealers — those who avoided getting caught all those years it was illegal — are now at a disadvantage. They’re being denied the opportunity to sell product legally. So are, you know, legitimate businesspeople — the types who never got busted with illegal drugs before because, well, they were illegal.
What kind of upside-down insanity is this? It’s a special New York kind. This is the only state in the nation that is limiting its licenses to sell legal marijuana to people with criminal convictions.
The goal, of course, is equity — to make up for the disproportionate negative impact the so-called War on Drugs has had on lower-income, minority communities over the years. Other states have taken measures to try to give people from such communities a leg up on getting legal weed licenses, but none are doing it the way New York is.
Once someone is approved for what is called a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license, he or she will be eligible for state help to set up shop from the new $200 million Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. That fund will be run by Social Equity Impact Ventures, a “joint endeavor” (that’s the state’s wording) that includes as a key player former NBA star Chris Webber, who earned $178 million over his career. Does that really get across the message that the program is meant to help out the poor and downtrodden?
With all the money at stake, and the fact that past criminality is required, either directly or through a relative, the potential for corruption seems high. Also, will the licenses retain their value or become the next taxi medallion? We could easily see illegal sellers undercutting legal ones.
Conversely, it’s hard to see how encouraging drug sales in already-challenged communities will benefit society. Guess we’ll find out soon enough.
