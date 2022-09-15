Reducing class sizes is easier said than done, but try telling that to the state Legislature and Gov. Hochul. She just signed the bill lawmakers passed in June placing new limits on class sizes. It’s a noble goal, but what about unintended consequences?
Parent activists — the kind you can trust, not the ones just fronting for the teachers union — fear students might be bused to other schools or even other districts, or, where there is space on campus, forced to learn in trailers. And they raise other concerns about the law, such as whether it will divert space and resources away from worthy programs, whether they’re gifted and talented education, services for children with special needs or anything in between.
Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows operates at about 200 percent capacity. It just got space for 555 new seats, but it has about 4,500 students, so that doesn’t quite cut it. The law grants some exemptions for overcrowded schools for now, but could they eventually be forced to comply? Someone might sue to force compliance, claiming unequal treatment under the law. What then?
Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks both oppose the law. State Sen. John Liu, chair of the New York City Education Committee, vows to ensure the unintended consequences that are feared do not come to pass. We worry he won’t be able to.
